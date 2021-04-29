Fairfield announces virtual design contest during High Point Furniture Market

LENOIR, NC (April 28, 2021) — As Fairfield celebrates their centennial year in business, the company continues to produce high-quality casegoods and upholstery. In an effort to make the High Point Furniture Market experience more hands-on for their designer clients, Fairfield has announced a Virtual Design Challenge, in which eight selected interior designers will battle through design to create a winning showroom space that will be brought to life during October Market.

Fairfield has selected eight elite designers for a virtual design competition where they will create renderings based on the High Point Market Showroom

Eight featured designers will participate in the challenge producing renderings using Fairfield’s upholstery and casegoods product lines to create a space of their dreams using real time dimensions of Fairfield’s High Point Showroom. The designers selected collectively represents a diverse perspective of geographic regions, project scopes, and design aesthetics. “The past year has been challenging for tradeshows and events. Our team wanted to do something unique for the designers who have been purchasing from us for years,” says Dixon Mitchell, CEO of Fairfield. “It will be interesting to watch how these talented designers use our product and design the showroom space with their unique aesthetic. The sky’s the limit here and

we’re ready to watch this contest unfold.” The renderings will be on display in the showroom during June’s High Point Market and a curated panel of expert judges will be tasked with selecting the winners. The first place winner’s rendering will come to life within the Fairfield Showroom during October’s High Point Market and they will receive a $5,000 Fairfield credit. The second and third place winners will receive $2,500 and $1,500 Fairfield credits respectively.

Participants:

Traci Connell of Traci Connell Interiors

Eric Haydel of Eric Haydel Design

Melissa Lee of New South Home

Lisa Mende of Lisa Mende Design

Don Ricardo of Design Inkredible

Erika Ward of Erika Ward Interiors

Enia White of Enia White Interiors

Katie Woznika of KED Interiors

Judges:

Ashley Hotham Cox, Editor-in-Chief, Home Design Decor

Jane Dagmi, Editor-in-Chief, Designers Today

Michelle Doherr, Visual and Creative Merchandise Manager, Fairfield

Diane Falvey, Editor-in-Chief, Furniture, Lighting & Decor

Elizabeth Hudson, Editor-in-Chief, Our State Magazine

Libby Langdon, Interior Designer + Principal, Libby Interiors, Inc.

About Fairfield:

For nearly a century Fairfield, which was established in 1921, has combined masterful craftsmanship with fashion-forward designs for fine furnishings for the home, office, and hospitality industries. A family of craftspeople, Fairfield cares about the community, the environment, and the customer. This philosophy is the fabric of the company and is woven into all facets. Fairfield distributes products to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Quality control throughout the process, masterful craftsmanship, and precise tailoring results in upholstered furnishings that set the bar for value and excellence in the Industry.

A Mary Beth Public Relations/Fairfield Chair Press Release

www.marybethpr.com

www.fairfieldchair.com