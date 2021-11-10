Fairfield announces launch of new website

LENOIR, NC (NOVEMBER 10, 2020) — Fairfield announces that its state-of-the-art website powered by Jola Interactive is officially live: www.fairfieldchair.com

As one of the first upholstery manufacturers to use Progressive Web Application software (PWA), Fairfield breaks boundaries within the industry as it also incorporates a 3D visual configurator feature. This feature now allows customers and designers to construct their upholstery and casegood pieces online, selecting from thousands of customization options, including finishes, fabrics, leathers, arm styles, base options, nail trim options, and much more.

Operating at a high speed, the site is built to be mobile-friendly, even functioning in offline settings, such as an airplane or a location with poor mobile reception. Separated into three sections, retail, senior living, and contract / hospitality, the upholstery and casegood products are organized by product type. An inspiration gallery highlights lifestyle imagery of Fairfield products used in retail, senior living, and contract / hospitality settings, with clickable links to each product.

The site’s paramount feature, the 3D visual configurator, is built using WebGL programming language, which allows visitors to build upholstered furnishing pieces ranging from lounge chairs and sofas to sectionals and loveseats. WebGL is one of the fastest operating configurator systems that is available today.

Beginning with a default chair or sofa, users can choose from a range of options from arm style selection, cushion options, back pillow configurations, and base selections. Then, the user will select fabric options as they watch their custom piece digitally form in front of their eyes. The ability to visualize the customization options and test different styles or fabric patterns is a much sought-after tool for customers within the interiors realm, and Fairfield is eager to help turn these visions into reality.

To learn more about building custom pieces using the visual configurator feature, watch here:

“Fairfield has always held great pride in the wide range of customization options available as well as customer satisfaction,” says Dixon Mitchell, CEO of Fairfield. “The new website allows visitors to see their unique visions come to life in 3D, building a piece of furniture that is identical to what will be built and shipped. Our company wants to provide the best user experience possible. The standard of expectation of our customers has increased, therefore, this website addresses that need and allows us to keep growing and partnering with the most talented firms and retailers in the industry. Notable site features include clear product sorting and matching customers with sales representatives, creating a modern and user-friendly experience.”

With three distinct distribution channels (retail, senior living, and contract / hospitality) in mind, the website was developed with each unique end-user in mind by implementing custom solutions specific to each sales division. An array of resources for site visitors are also available, including downloadable information sheets, marketing assets, project boards, and a quote request tool. Customers and designers with a Fairfield account can easily access these assets and log in to view pricing or submit quote requests. Fairfield recognizes the challenges of doing business during a pandemic and has developed a digital interface that allows Fairfield to engage with their customers in a more meaningful and relevant way.

About Fairfield:

For a century Fairfield has combined masterful craftsmanship with fashion-forward designs for fine furnishings for the home, office, and hospitality industries. A family of craftspeople, Fairfield cares about the community, the environment, and the customer. This philosophy is the fabric of the company and is woven into all facets. Fairfield distributes products to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Quality control throughout the process, masterful craftsmanship, and precise tailoring results in upholstered furnishings that set the bar for value and excellence in the industry.

A Mary Beth Public Relations/Fairfield Chair Press Release

www.marybethpr.com

www.fairfieldchair.com

