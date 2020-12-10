LENOIR, NC (December 10, 2020) — Photographers from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties in North Carolina are invited to enter the Exposures Photography Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council. Due to COVID-19, there will be no traditional gallery show of entries or opening reception. Instead, the showcase of entries will be exhibited virtually on the Caldwell Arts Council website.

Photographers from

Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties invited

Deadline is midnight January 8, 2021

This year’s competition features judge Lynn Willis of Valle Crucis, NC. Up to $600 in cash awards will be presented, including $200 for Best in Show, $100 for Best Traditional Photo, $100 for Best Abstract Photo, and four $50 Honorable Mention Awards.

The competition is open to adult artists, ages 18 and up, who reside in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties of North Carolina. A low entry fee of $10 allows each artist to enter up to two photos, created since January 1, 2019. All entries and fees will be submitted online only by midnight on January 8, 2021. No in-person payment or submissions will be accepted. Find the complete prospectus at www.caldwellarts.com.

The Caldwell Arts Council is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 but is presenting different types of virtual programming. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.