Exposures Photography Competition awards announcement

LENOIR, NC (January 6, 2022) — The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce the winners of the EXPOSURES Photography Competition, as judged by Ben Erlandson, Ph.D.

For over 30 years, the Alleghany County NC resident has shot photography and created multimedia works. His award-winning photography has been featured in solo and juried shows, and published in various journals. His motion-based, animated films also have been featured and awarded at several film festivals. In 2020, one of Ben’s photos was selected as the inaugural Conservation Award winner by the Appalachian Mountain Club. Erlandson holds degrees from UNCA, Emerson College, and Arizona State University.

Best of Show ($400) – “Yellow Fork Falls in Spring” by Mike Koenig, Caldwell County

Second Place ($200) – “Black Lives Matter” by Mitzi Gellman, Catawba County

Third Place ($100) – “Calla Passion” by Ron Schwartz, Caldwell County

Judge’s Merit Awards ($25 each) –

“Dalton” by Thomas Thielemann, Caldwell County

“Smith Rock’s Gleam” by Jordan K. Ellis, Catawba County

“The Treasure of Wilson’s Creek” by Lonnie Webster, Watauga County

Due to the continuing effects of COVID-19, no opening reception will be held. The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

