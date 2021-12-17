EXPOSURES photography competition and Community Threads

LENOIR, NC (December 17, 2021) — The Caldwell Arts Council announces two openings on January 7, 2022 of their EXPOSURES Photography Competition and the Community Threads exhibition. The exhibitions will be on display through January 28, 2022.

EXPOSURES will feature entries by photographers from Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, and Watauga counties. The competition will be judged by photographer Benjamin Erlandson, Ph.D., with winners being announced on January 7, 2022.

Community Threads will spotlight work by the Pine Needles Quilt Guild and Chix with Stix of Lenoir, North Carolina. The fiber arts exhibition will include art and utilitarian quilts, needle felting, and standard needlecrafts such as knitted and crocheted pieces.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

