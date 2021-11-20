LENOIR, NC (November 20, 2021) — The Caldwell Arts Council announces its 2022 EXPOSURES Photography Competition. This year’s juried show is open to photographers living in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Please share this call to other photographers you know.

The deadline for entries is December 9th, with accepted works delivered to the Caldwell Arts Council between 9am and 5pm from December 15 to December 17. We are starting early to work around holiday schedules, especially because our office will be closed the week between Christmas & New Year’s Day. The prospectus is on our website at this link: www.caldwellarts.com.

The exhibition opens on January 7 and runs through January 28, 2022. Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, no opening reception will be held. Contact our office if you have any questions by calling 828-754-2486.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue SW, Lenoir NC, and is open to the public Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm.

