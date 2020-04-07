Explosion confirmed, under investigation in Town of Long View

LONG VIEW, NC (April 7, 2020) — Emergency Management and Long View Fire Department have confirmed that an explosion took place at OneH2, a company located in the Town of Long View. All employees are accounted for, and there were no injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated. Responders are also monitoring air quality, and there is no risk to the community.

Approximately 60 surrounding homes sustained mostly minor damage from the explosion, and they have all been inspected by Catawba County building inspectors and City of Hickory fire inspectors. Only one home has been deemed uninhabitable, and the owner is aware and is being assisted. Affected homeowners are advised to contact their home insurance company to begin the reporting process.

Responders remain on site and ask that the area be kept clear so they can continue their work.