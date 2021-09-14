Executive Director Of The Western Piedmont Symphony To Transition To United Arts Council of Catawba County

HICKORY, NC (September 13, 2021) — Ingrid Anna-Lisa Keller, Executive Director of the Western Piedmont Symphony, is leaving her position to become Executive Director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Keller has led the Symphony since 2016, where she has worked to engage all age groups and demographics in classical music. She continued to bring the joy of music to our community when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the arts through programs like Watch Parties, #PlayOn and WPS at Home.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my work at the Western Piedmont Symphony and will continue to be invested in their success,” she says.

Sharon Goodwin is the President of the Board of Directors of the Western Piedmont Symphony. She says, “Ingrid has served WPS with true leadership, moving it forward, driving positive results and lifting our stature in the arts communities and entire region the WPS serves.”

Keller grew up in Catawba County, graduating from Maiden High School. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elon University, and a Master of Arts degree in Arts Administration and Cultural Policy from the University of London. She was a winner of the Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40 award in 2020. She has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Lake Hickory since 2016 and is currently President-Elect. She has served on the Newton Public Art Commission and performed in theatrical productions with Hickory Community Theatre and The Green Room.

Matthew Troy, Music Director and Conductor of the Symphony, says, “Everyone at the Western Piedmont Symphony is grateful for her many contributions to our organization and are sad to see her go. However, we are so excited for her new opportunity and know she will remain a tireless advocate for the Symphony. Bravo, Ingrid!”

Keller will begin her duties with the United Arts Council on November 15, 2021. She replaces Kathryn Greathouse, who will retire at the end of 2021, after a cumulative 26 years in that position.

Erin Hooks, President of the Board of Directors of the United Arts Council, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Keller as our new Executive Director, and we look forward to this next step for the cultural organizations in our community.”

“Having grown up here, I know how beneficial it is to live in a community that is supportive of arts and culture,” says Ms. Keller. “I am looking forward to working with our community leaders to strengthen that support, grow our creative economy and expand access to arts and culture.”

Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.

