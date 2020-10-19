Elementary students start on Plan A

LENOIR, NC (October 19, 2020) — Plan A started today for students in grades K-5, the first day of the second nine-week grading period. More than 400 elementary students transitioned from participating in the full remote learning platform to being on campus for the first time this school year for in-person instruction.

Approximately 35 percent of elementary students that had opted for virtual learning the first nine weeks of school chose to be back in the classroom. Of the total elementary population, 732 students or 16 percent decided to continue in the full remote learning format.

During an emergency School Board meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 14, the Board of Education maintained that students in grades K-5 would transition from Plan B, a hybrid setting of two days in school and three days remote, to Plan A, four days of in-person learning. Beginning in November, elementary schools will operate five days a week with face-to-face instruction.

Board Chairman Darrell Pennell said that the school district will continue to evaluate current data and the effects on school populations to ensure that schools are operating within a safe and healthy learning environment.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue on Plan B – AA/BB schedule through this first semester, which ends on Dec. 18.

All students in grades K-12 have the option to participate in Caldwell Connect – the full remote learning platform.