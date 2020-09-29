Elementary Schools Approved for Plan A – Start Date October 19

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2020) — At a special session held today, the Board of Education approved the state’s Plan A reopening format for elementary schools (grades K-5) starting on Monday, Oct. 19, the first day of the 2nd 9-week grading period. Even though all students in grades K-5 may return to school at the same time, schools will require health screenings, face coverings, frequent hand washing, and social distancing as often as feasibly possible. Students may continue to opt for full remote learning through Caldwell Connect.