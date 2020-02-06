ElectriCities recognizes Granite Falls for Excellence in public power

RALEIGH, NC (February 5, 2020) — ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc., has announced the recipients of the 2019 Public Power Awards of Excellence. These awards align with ElectriCities’ five strategic priorities and recognize superior achievement in the areas of communicating the value of public power, grid modernization, continuous improvement, workforce development, and wholesale power cost.

Granite Falls received awards in the following categories: communicating the value of public power, wholesale power costs, workforce and planning development and for continuous improvement.

“The commitment and dedication that North Carolina’s public power providers demonstrate to their local communities is extremely impressive,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “They are constantly working, in ways big and small, to deliver better service and more value to the millions of North Carolina businesses and homes served by public power.”

The 2019 Public Power Awards of Excellence include:

The GRID MODERNIZATION AWARD focuses on promoting investment in public power communities’ electric distribution systems and in technology to ensure safety and reliability, as well as exceeding customer expectations. This year’s winners are Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, New River Light & Power, and Wilson.

The VALUE OF PUBLIC POWER AWARD highlights communities that communicate the value of electric system ownership to key stakeholders. This year’s winners are Albemarle, Dallas, Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, Lexington, Maiden, Morganton, New Bern, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Smithfield, Statesville, Tarboro, and Wilson.

The WHOLESALE POWER COST AWARD recognizes communities that provide competitive and stable wholesale electric rates that meet the power supply need of Power Agency Members. This year’s winners are Albemarle, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, Maiden, Morganton, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Smithfield, Statesville, and Wilson.

The WORKFORCE PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT AWARD honors communities that promote a workforce plan to attract, develop and retain the necessary human talent to provide safe, reliable power and lead public power forward. This year’s winners are Albemarle, Apex, Dallas, Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, Maiden, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Smithfield, Statesville, and Wilson.

The CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT AWARD recognizes cities and towns that constantly review and enhance all aspects of public power while focusing on cost reduction and increased efficiencies in current and future operations. This year’s winners are Albemarle, Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Hamilton, Kinston, Maiden, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Statesville, Tarboro, Washington, and Wilson.

About ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc.

ElectriCities is a membership organization including public power communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. ElectriCities also provides management services to North Carolina’s two municipal power agencies: North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1 and North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency. Learn more at www.electricities.com.