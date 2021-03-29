Education Foundation Funds Innovative School Projects

LENOIR, NC (March 26, 2021) — Caldwell County teachers received Community Education grants for innovative and educational projects, an Education Foundation Inc. of Caldwell County initiative that totaled nearly $13,000 in grants awarded this spring.

Winners of the 2021 Community Education grants were announced at a virtual Education Foundation Board of Directors meeting held recently. The grant proposals ranged from gardening tools to creative drum sets to biology projects. Congratulations to the following grant recipients:

David Brotherton, Hudson Middle School, “To Cut or Not to Cut, Part 2 – $1900.00

Mary Katherine Tayor, Gamewell Elementary – Drums Alive at GES – $1802.00

Chad Davis, Gateway School – Gardening at Gateway – $1500.00

Kami Sanderlin, Horizons Elementary – Don’t Stop the Music – $2000.00

Moira Brookshire, Hudson Elementary – Move to the Beat of Your Own Drum – $2000.00

Carla Ingram, South Caldwell High School – Going Beyond the Bridge: Expanding Global Perspective with AP Human Geography – $1381.13

Matt Ingram, South Caldwell High School – Visions in History – $550.00

Torie Hicks, West Lenoir Elementary – Let’s Get Students Coding – $1800.00

The Education Foundation, Inc. of Caldwell County accepts Community Education grant requests in the fall and in the spring. Projects and activities that enhance the quality of public education, increase public confidence in the school environment, and strengthen the educational experience of students are given the greatest consideration for funding. The Foundation is the only nonprofit organization in Caldwell County that singularly supports public education.