Early College teacher named Regional High School Science Teacher

LENOIR, NC (November 6, 2020) — Ashely Mayo, science teacher at the Caldwell Early College High School is the recipient of the District 7 Outstanding High School Science Teacher Award presented by the North Carolina Science Teachers Association. The award was given at the NCSTA 51st Annual Awards Ceremony held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5.

“Mrs. Mayo is more than a great science teacher,” Early College principal Meredith Griffin said. “She holds multiple vital leadership roles on our staff and is a part of our ongoing professional development team and grade level facilitator. As for her acumen in her chemistry classroom, she is an accomplished teacher who goes above and beyond to make sure each student understands the content.”

The NCSTA District Outstanding Science Teacher award is given to a person exhibiting leadership in science education; contributing to improvements in science education; and excelling in the aspects of science education in the high school setting. This honor is determined by other science educators throughout NC and serves as recognition of Ashley Mayo’s professional excellence and contributions to science education in North Carolina.

“She is a leader within and outside of her classroom,” said Griffin

Mayo will be recognized for this statewide honor by the Board of Education at the School Board meeting scheduled Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 pm.