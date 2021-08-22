Early College and CASA Students Back on Campus

LENOIR, NC (August 20, 2021) — More than 600 high school students attended class this week at the Caldwell Early College High School (CECHS) and Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy (CASA), innovative high schools located on the campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (CCC&TI).

“CECHS welcomed back students, including our largest freshman class to date,” said Meredith Griffin, Early College Principal, who was excited to have students start back to school on Monday of this week. “Students worked together in teams, received college textbooks, and enjoyed seeing friends. It was a great day to be a Mustang!

The Caldwell Early College High School is a collaborative effort between the Caldwell County Schools and CCC&TI. Students enroll in grades 9-13 to earn a high school diploma and two years of transferable college credit or an associate degree at the end of five years. Since its opening, it has received multiple, notable achievements, such as the National Blue Ribbon School and the designation from the North Carolina New Schools as a School of Innovation and Excellence.

The Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy was the first high school in North Carolina on a college campus and opened initially as a half-day program for career development. The school has evolved into a full-day program offering high school students the opportunity to declare a major, earn national industry-standard credentials, prepare for postsecondary study, and graduate in four years with an accumulation of college credits.

Beginning as freshmen, student schedules incorporate college courses provided by CCC&TI.