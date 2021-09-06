Dudley Shoals Elementary School to operate remotely this week

LENOIR, NC (September 6, 2021) — Due to high instances of COVID cases among staff members, Dudley Shoals Elementary will operate remotely beginning Monday, September 7 through Friday, September 10. Students will receive more details from school administration and teachers regarding classroom assignments.

Students will not report to in-person instruction on campus next week. They will return to school on Monday, September 13. WrapAround, before and after school care, will be closed also during this timeframe.

School district leadership confers regularly with local health officials to optimize policies and practices in response to COVID prevention measures. Based on collected data of positive cases of staff (8) and students (4) and the total number quarantined (44), health officials recommend that the school suspend its in-person operations for one week to help restore a healthy learning environment.

The Caldwell County Health Department notified the school that a cluster has been confirmed. A cluster is a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiolocal link. The identified cluster is among staff members. Any student and/or staff member identified as a close contact has been notified and subsequently, all quarantine procedures will be followed.

Protecting the health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority. The school district, in partnership with local health officials, will continue to monitor and implement safety procedures and protocols throughout the school year.