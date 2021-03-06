Downtown Lenoir creates digital scavenger hunt with big prizes

LENOIR, NC (March 5, 2021) — Downtown Lenoir’s digital scavenger hunt starts next week, and the prizes are no small potatoes.

Sponsored by Smoking in the Foothills BBQ, the goal of the scavenger hunt is to bring people to Downtown Lenoir to explore local businesses and shops. Players will have to read clues and explore downtown to find the answers. Players win points by completing challenges. In the event of a tie within a challenge, staff may award bonus points for creativity.

Players can win more than $500 in cash and prizes including $250 cash for first place, $100 cash for second place, $50 for third place, and gift certificates from other Downtown Lenoir merchants. Smoking in the Foothills BBQ is providing the cash prizes.

“We thought this would be a fun way to get people downtown this month,” said Matthew Anthony, Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator. “I think people will enjoy chasing leprechauns around Downtown Lenoir.”

The scavenger hunt begins at 8:30 am Wednesday, March 10, and ends at 9:00 pm Wednesday, March 17. Play at your own pace and in your own time during that week. People can sign up to play anytime during the event, but registration is limited to 500 players.

“We’ve had nearly $300 worth of prizes donated by more than 25 downtown merchants, which is great participation from our local businesses,” Main Street Director Kaylynn Horn said. “Registration is now open and lots of folks have already registered. Sign up before the spots are taken. We wish everyone good luck!”

HOW TO PLAY:

You and/or a team member will need a charged smart phone and a sense of adventure. To register for the hunt, click the link below or scan the QR code. Then follow the on-screen prompts. You can register as an individual or as a team (only one win per team). When registering as an individual, put your first and last name down as your team name. Once you’ve registered, follow the on-screen links to the app store where you download the scavenger hunt app. Open the app and login using the same information you used when registering.

Click here to sign up bit.ly/3ea2oSA.

HOW TO WIN:

Each challenge within the hunt offers a set number of points for completion. Challenges range from GPS check-ins, riddles to solve, photo/videos to capture, and hidden items to find. Start with any challenge you want. Complete as many as you can during the week. Accumulate points by completing challenges. Bonus points are awarded for creativity within the challenges in the event of a tie. Points will be tallied and the winners announced via Facebook on Thursday March 18. Winners will be contacted to arrange prize pick-up.

RULES AND GUIDELINES:

Only one participant per team can win a prize. Game registration is limited to the first 500 participants. COVID-19 protocols are in place, and the Downtown Lenoir Main Street staff encourages all participants to follow the 3 Ws. WEAR, WAIT, & WASH. Prizes must be claimed within 30 days of the winning announcement.

More information at Downtown Lenoir Presents: Leprechaun Chase Scavenger Hunt.