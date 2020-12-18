Don’t forget about the City of Lenoir’s curb-side Christmas tree pickup

LENOIR, NC (December 18, 2020) — The City of Lenoir offers lots of sanitation services for customers, including picking up Christmas trees. Residents can request many of those services on the City website.

The Sanitation Division provides weekly garbage collection, bulk and white goods pickup, yard waste collection, limbs and trimmings pickup, leaf collection, and Christmas tree pickup. The division also manages the City’s Recycling Center, located at 1121 Pennton Ave, Lenoir.

Curb-side Christmas tree pickup starts the first business day after January 1, so that means staff will start collecting trees on Monday, January 4, 2021. Place live Christmas trees behind the curb or ditch line so they don’t impede pedestrian or vehicle movement. Staff will collect trees through Friday, January 8.

Since more folks are doing more things online these days, the City created several sanitation request forms on the the City website. Residents can request an additional garbage cart/extra weekly pickup or a bulk garbage collection. Customers get one free bulk pickup per month. They can also report a garbage cart issue or a missed collection, and they can request a white goods pickup on the website. There is a fee for an extra cart/weekly pickup and white goods collection.

For more information about the City’s sanitation services and to request a service via the website, visit the Garbage Collection page.

Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule

Christmas schedule: Sanitation will not operate Friday, Dec 25. Garbage normally picked up on Friday will be collected Wednesday, Dec. 23. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. The Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, Dec. 26.

New Year’s Day: Sanitation will not operate on Friday, Jan 1. Garbage normally picked up on Friday will be collected Wednesday, Dec. 30. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. The Recycling Center will operate on a normal schedule.

Hope Shines Brightly In Lenoir

The Hope Shines Brightly Holiday Light Show runs from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. nightly in Downtown Lenoir. Before or after the show, visit one of our downtown restaurants or shops for a bite to each or to get some Christmas shopping done early! And be sure to check out the City’s supersized Christmas tree in front of City Hall!