Dolly Parton’s Stampede Band, Mountain Ruckus, to perform at the hub station

HUDSON, NC (January 2, 2020) — The Town of Hudson and the HUB Station are pleased to announce the return of world-renowned bluegrass band Mountain Ruckus. Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede Band will perform on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Featuring Dolly’s bandleader & producer, Gary “Biscuit” Davis, 4-time national banjo champion as well as Robert Hale & Matt Varhola, these veterans of the music industry will perform side-splitting comedy, great country, bluegrass and gospel music. This family-style event is sure to please music-lovers of all ages.

Proceeds benefit the continuing development of the HUB Station. Concessions will be available.

Tickets are $25 for adults & $15 children 12 & under. Tickets are available now at the HUB Station Box Office and www.TownofHudsonNC.tix.com

Please call 828-726-8871 for more info.

The HUB Station is located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638. For more information, call 828-726-8871.