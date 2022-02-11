Do you heart a local business in Lenoir? Send them a Valentine.

LENOIR, NC (February 10, 2022) – The City of Lenoir Main Street Department is sponsoring a Love Letters for Local campaign this month. Staff are asking residents to grab a pen and piece of paper and take a few minutes to show their love for small businesses in downtown.

How it works:

Love Local page Write a love letter for a Downtown Lenoir business during the month of February. Visit thefor a list of businesses.

Make sure to include the BUSINESS NAME on the outside of your letter or envelope.

Drop it in one of our special “Love Letters for Local” mailboxes, no postage necessary!

Love Letters for Local runs through the end of February, so make sure you submit your letter by 5:00 pm Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Click the following link to visit the Love Local page on the Downtown Lenoir website. You can also submit a virtual valentine on that page.

“We’re going to hand these out to the businesses as a show of love from the community,” Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator Matthew Anthony said. “We really enjoy our downtown businesses, and we know a lot of other residents do, too. This an easy way to encourage residents to show that love, because we can always use a reminder that we’re appreciated.”

