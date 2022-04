Creative Arts Show Time (CAST) is eager to share this timeless story and incredible cast with you! Be sure to get your tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast! www.castonstage.com

SHOW DATES:

April 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m.

April 3, 10 at 2:30 p.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Adults: $15

Seniors/Students: $10

Youth 12 & Under: $8

LOCATION:

All performances will be held at The Campus at Historic Lenoir High School.

(1114 College Ave SW; Lenoir, NC 28645)