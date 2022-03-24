Dining with the Demons to return after covid delay

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 23, 2022) – After a two-year delay due to COVID restraints, alumni of Granite Falls High School are pleased to announce that the next Dining with the Demons will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds on Hwy 321 in Lenoir. DWTD is a reunion for persons who studied and taught at GFHS (1902 – 1977). The event will begin at noon with a covered dish meal. As details are worked out, planners will post updates on Facebook under “Dining with the Demons 2020 – 2022” and under “Events” on the website of the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum (www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org). Persons without internet access may call Gaye Moore at (828) 405-8397 for more information.

