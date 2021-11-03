“Different Types of Estates to File”

LENOIR, NC (November 3, 2021) — Join Attorney, Angela Clark, at the Caldwell Senior Center for this FREE program. She will discuss the different types of estates that can be filed after someone dies. Included in this discussion is the spousal/child allowance and comparisons of how estates are different depending on whether the decedent had a valid will at death.

November 8th at 3:00 PM

Please register at 758-2883 as space is limited.

A Caldwell Senior Center Press Release

