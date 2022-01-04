‘Dads Name Robby Willis and Ashley Salinas Assistant General Managers

HICKORY, NC (January 3, 2022) — The Crawdads are excited to announce that Robby Willis and Ashley Salinas have been promoted to co-assistant general managers. Willis will be the AGM of Sales and Salinas will be the AGM of Marketing.

Willis, who previously held the title of Director of Sales, first joined the team for the 2016 season as a group sales executive. He will continue to oversee the group and corporate sales departments in his new role.

Salinas joined the club in 2017 as the Creative Services Specialist. She is responsible for the team’s graphic design, marketing, media relations and the team store. Additionally, she oversees the ballpark entertainment department.

“We are excited for what Ashley and Robby bring to the table and for where they will help lead the organization in the years to come,” General Manager Douglas Locascio said.

The Crawdads also welcome three full-time staff members in preparation for the 2022 season. Alex Cook joins the club as the Stadium Operations Manager after serving as the assistant for the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Emily Mitchell is the team’s newest Group Sales Executive, coming aboard in October after spending last season with the Worchester WooSox as a Group Sales Representative. Karly Vollgrebe also joins the staff this week as the new Director of Promotions and Community Relations. She spent the 2021 season with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers as a Ballpark Entertainment Assistant.

The Crawdads will open their season on Tuesday, April 12th. Season tickets and ticket books are on sale now. For more information please call 828-322-3000.

