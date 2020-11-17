Curbside Community Thanksgiving Meal At Clover Baptist Church

GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 16, 2020) — Almost ten years ago the congregation of Clover Baptist Church opened the doors of its fellowship hall to provide a free, traditional Thanksgiving meal to the community. It was on the heart of the church family to offer a Thanksgiving meal to those who might not be able to financially afford such a meal and also to reach out to those who otherwise might have to sit down at a table alone on Thanksgiving Day.

This year due to Covid 19 we will not be able to invite folks in for fellowship but are still providing the meal “Curbside.” The menu will include turkey breast, ham, green beans, creamed potatoes with gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, roll and dessert.

Those desiring a meal are to enter through the adjacent cemetery entrance and follow the driveway around to the rear of the fellowship hall where the meal will be distributed curbside. We will NOT be able to deliver meals.

Meals will be served from 11 am until 2 pm as long as the food lasts. Clover Baptist Church is located at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls just one mile off of Hwy 321 between Hickory and Lenoir. We are thankful for the opportunity to share this meal in Jesus’ name. For additional information you may call 828 396 2417 or visit the church website at www.cloverbaptistchurch.com.