Crawdads Reveal 2021 Game Times

HICKORY, NC (March 16, 2021) — The Crawdads announced the start times for their 60 home games in 2021.

Tuesday through Saturday games will begin at 7pm while Sundays will begin at 3pm. The Crawdads July 4thcelebration will begin at 7pm. The Christian Concert date, featuring the Rhett Walker Band, on Saturday, July 31st will have a 5pm first pitch.

The 2021 season will kick off on the road in Greensboro on Tuesday May 4th. The ‘Dads will finish out the week on the road and host their home opener on Tuesday, May 11th against the Winston-Salem Dash.

A printable schedule with times can be found here

Season tickets and ticket books are currently on sale for the 2021 season. Voucher redemption for ticket book holders and sponsors will begin on April 1st. Single game tickets will go on sale for the general public on April 17th.

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.