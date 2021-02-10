Crawdads Officially Sign On to Become High-A Rangers Affiliate

HICKORY, NC (February 9, 2021) — The Hickory Crawdads formally accepted the invitation from the Texas Rangers to become their new High-A Affiliate. The affiliation becomes official after the ‘Dads signed Major League Baseball’s Professional Development License (PDL) on Tuesday. The 10-year agreement assures that Texas’ High-A team will call Hickory home through the 2030 season.

“We’re thrilled to make things official with the Rangers and become the new High-A Affiliate,” Crawdads General Manager Douglas Locascio said. “We are excited to be able to welcome Crustacean Nation back to LP Frans Stadium this season and in the years to come.”

This offseason, Major League Baseball (MLB) restructured the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) system following the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA) between the two entities last September.

Under the new PDL system, MLB will govern all aspects of MiLB moving forward. Back on December 9, each MLB club invited four minor league affiliates to join their farm systems. MiLB clubs were given a February 10 deadline to accept the terms of the PDL after receiving the governing documents in mid-January. Under the new PDL system, all affiliation agreements between MLB and MiLB clubs will be 10 years in length.

Under the new PDL structure, MiLB will feature 120 teams competing across four levels, Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A, a change from the previous structure that included 160 clubs competing across six levels. The Rangers farm system is rounded out by the Triple-A Round Rock (TX) Express, Double-A Frisco (TX) RoughRiders, and Low-A Down East (NC) Wood Ducks.

Additional information regarding the Crawdads’ 2021 schedule, league structure, coaching staff, roster and ticketing procedures will be announced in the near future.