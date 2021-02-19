Crawdads Announce 2021 Schedule

HICKORY, NC (February 18, 2021) — The Crawdads are excited to reveal their 2021 schedule which will get underway on Thursday, May 4th in Greensboro. After six games on the road, the Crawdads will host their home opener on Tuesday, May 11th against the Winston-Salem Dash.

The home opener will be the first professional baseball game at LP Frans Stadium in 609 days. It will also be the first ever match-up between the ‘Dads and the Dash. The ‘Dads will play their new closest rival for six games, have an off day on Monday the 17th and then take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers for six games.

This year’s schedule will feature 120 games in 134 days. The ‘Dads will play 20 series, 10 at home and 10 on the road. Each series will consist of 6 games, beginning on a Tuesday and running through the Sunday.

The Crawdads will be home for Independence Day weekend with the big celebration to take place on Sunday evening on the 4th. The ‘Dads will wrap up the home portion of their schedule on Sunday, September 12th. They will close out the season with six games on the road in Rome.

The Crawdads will travel 3,428 miles over the course of the season compared to the 9,728 miles they traveled in the 2019 regular season.

Currently the only way to guarantee your seats for the 2021 season is through a full or half season ticket plan. For more information on season tickets please contact Kristen at kbuynar@hickorycrawdads.com.

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Breakdown of the Crawdads opponents in 2021:

vs Northern Division – 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Aberdeen – 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Brooklyn – 0 Games (0 Home, 0 Away)

vs. Hudson Valley – 0 Games (0 Home, 0 Away)

vs. Jersey Shore – 0 Games (0 Home, 0 Away)

vs. Wilmington – 0 Games (0 Home, 0 Away)

vs. Southern Division – 108 Games (54 Home, 54 Away)

vs. Asheville – 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Bowling Green – 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Greensboro – 24 Games (12 Home, 12 Away)

vs. Greenville – 24 Games (12 Home, 12 Away)

vs. Rome – 12 Games (6 Home, 6 Away)

vs. Winston-Salem – 24 Games (12 Home, 12 Away)