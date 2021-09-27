COVID-19 Update (September 27, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (September 27, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Monday, September 27, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

…Caldwell County Health Department Data & Information…

Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Charts 09-27-2021

96 cases and 2 deaths have been reported since Friday. The Health Department is now taking appointments for the Pfizer Booster Shots for individuals who meet the CDC criteria. For details, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccinations.

FREE TESTING is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8400 to schedule a same-day appointment. For information about other testing providers, visit the NC DHHS Test Site Finder.

To schedule a FREE COVID VACCINE appointment, call 828-426-8400, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

** SAME DAY appointments may be available**

Appointments for COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS will be available beginning September 20. Booster shots can be given 8 months after the second dose. To schedule your booster shot, call 828-426-8400.

CALDWELL UNC HEALTH CARE

Expands COVID-19 Evaluation And Testing Locations

