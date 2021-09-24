COVID-19 Update (September 24, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (September 24, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 24, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

…Caldwell County Health Department Data & Information…

Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Charts 09-24-2021

Since Wednesday, 238 COVID cases

and 5 deaths have been reported.

Beginning Monday, September 27, the Health Department will start making Booster Shot appointments, based on the following criteria:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;

certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series; People aged 50 to 64 withreceive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;

certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due toreceive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

To schedule a booster shot, call 828-426-8400.

FREE TESTING is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8400 to schedule a same-day appointment. For information about other testing providers, visit the NC DHHS Test Site Finder.

To schedule a FREE COVID VACCINE appointment, call 828-426-8400, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

** SAME DAY appointments may be available**

Appointments for COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS will be available beginning September 20. Booster shots can be given 8 months after the second dose. To schedule your booster shot, call 828-426-8400.

CALDWELL UNC HEALTH CARE

Expands COVID-19 Evaluation And Testing Locations

