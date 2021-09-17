COVID-19 Update (September 17, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (September 17, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 17, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

FREE TESTING is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8400 to schedule a same-day appointment. For information about other testing providers, visit the NC DHHS Test Site Finder.

To schedule a FREE COVID VACCINE appointment, call 828-426-8400, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

** SAME DAY appointments may be available**

Appointments for COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS will be available beginning September 20. Booster shots can be given 8 months after the second dose. To schedule your booster shot, call 828-426-8400.

…Caldwell County Health Department Data…

Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Charts 09-17-2021

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that people who were fully vaccinated had more than 10 times lower risk of being hospitalized or dying with COVID-19 compared with people who were not fully vaccinated.

The CDC looked at COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among people 18 years and older by vaccination status reported from April 4 through July 17, 2021. Researchers looked at data from 13 public health jurisdictions, including North Carolina that represent about one-quarter of the U.S. population. The study confirmed that even during times when the Delta variant was circulating widely, vaccines provided continued strong protection against COVID-19–related hospitalization and death.

The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated. To get a vaccine near you, visit MySpot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish) or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.

www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7037e1.htm

COVID Delta variant Q&A with virologist Lisa Gralinski

www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/2021/09/09/covid-delta-variant-qa-with-virologist-lisa-gralinski/

“You should get vaccinated if you already had COVID-19. People who have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered have some protection against the virus, called natural immunity. Natural immunity can be strong and long-lasting for some people, but weaker and shorter-lasting for others. There is a chance of getting infected again if you have had COVID-19, and it’s hard to predict who will have stronger natural immunity. A recent study showed that among individuals infected with COVID-19, unvaccinated individuals were more likely to get reinfected than those who were fully vaccinated. People can be confident that the protection they get from the vaccine is very strong and that it lasts for at least six months, and likely longer as scientists continue to monitor the vaccines. Vaccines may also better protect you against certain variants of the COVID-19 virus. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from getting COVID-19.” — NC Department of Health and Human Services

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!