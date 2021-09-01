COVID-19 Update (September 1, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (September 1, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday and Wednesday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

From The Caldwell County Health Department

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

New Cases: 306 (weekly total 580)

New cases this month: 1619

Hospitalized: 36

Deaths: 164

New Cases Among Children

0-5: 7 (weekly total 15)

6-11: 11 (weekly total 17)

12-18: 29 (weekly total 46)

FREE TESTING is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8400 to schedule a same-day appointment. For information about other testing providers, visit the NC DHHS Test Site Finder.

To schedule a FREE COVID VACCINE appointment, call 828-426-8400, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

** SAME DAY appointments may be available**

Appointments for COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS will be available beginning September 20. Booster shots can be given 8 months after the second dose. To schedule your booster shot, call 828-426-8400.

“You should get vaccinated if you already had COVID-19. People who have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered have some protection against the virus, called natural immunity. Natural immunity can be strong and long-lasting for some people, but weaker and shorter-lasting for others. There is a chance of getting infected again if you have had COVID-19, and it’s hard to predict who will have stronger natural immunity. A recent study showed that among individuals infected with COVID-19, unvaccinated individuals were more likely to get reinfected than those who were fully vaccinated. People can be confident that the protection they get from the vaccine is very strong and that it lasts for at least six months, and likely longer as scientists continue to monitor the vaccines. Vaccines may also better protect you against certain variants of the COVID-19 virus. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from getting COVID-19.” — NC Department of Health and Human Services

5 Things To Know About the Delta Variant

www.yalemedicine.org/news/5-things-to-know-delta-variant-covid

1. Delta is more contagious than the other virus strains.

2. Unvaccinated people are at risk.

3. Delta could lead to ‘hyperlocal outbreaks.’

4. There is still more to learn about Delta.

5. Vaccination is the best protection against Delta.

“The predominant COVID-19 strain has put the focus back on prevention.”

“The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates.”