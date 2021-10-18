COVID-19 Update (October 18, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (October 18, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 18, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

…Caldwell County Health Department Data & Information…

Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Charts 10-18-2021

Since Friday, 74 COVID cases and 3 COVID-related deaths have been reported.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!