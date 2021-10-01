COVID-19 Update (October 1, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (October 1, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Friday, October 1, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

…Caldwell County Health Department Data & Information…

Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Charts 10-01-2021

161 COVID cases reported since Wednesday. To get the most up-to-date guidance on the Pfizer booster shot, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccinations.

