COVID-19 Update (August 24, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (August 24, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The Caldwell County Health Department provides updates on Monday and Wednesday. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources provides updates Monday thru Friday.

From The Caldwell County Health Department

(Monday, August 23, 2021)

New cases since Wednesday (08-18-2021): 89

New cases this month: 732

Hospitalized: 19

Deaths: 160

New Cases Among Children

0-5: 6

6-11: 9

12-18: 10

FREE TESTING is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8400 to schedule a same-day appointment. For information about other testing providers, visit the NC DHHS Test Site Finder.

To schedule a FREE COVID VACCINE appointment, call 828-426-8400, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

** SAME DAY appointments may be available**

Appointments for COVID VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS will be available beginning September 20. Booster shots can be given 8 months after the second dose. To schedule your booster shot, call 828-426-8400.

61 Counties Following State Guidelines

1 County Partially Following State Guidelines

38 Counties Not Following State Guidelines (including Caldwell County Schools)

(as of Saturday, August 21, 2021)



74 Counties Following State Guidelines

26 Counties Not Following State Guidelines (including Caldwell County Schools)

(as of Saturday, August 24, 2021)

5 Things To Know About the Delta Variant

1. Delta is more contagious than the other virus strains.

2. Unvaccinated people are at risk.

3. Delta could lead to ‘hyperlocal outbreaks.’

4. There is still more to learn about Delta.

5. Vaccination is the best protection against Delta.

“The predominant COVID-19 strain has put the focus back on prevention.”

“The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates.”