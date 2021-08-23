COVID-19 Update (August 23, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (August 23, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Monday, August 23, 2021.

From The Caldwell County Health Department

New cases since Wednesday (08-18-2021): 89

New cases this month: 732

Hospitalized: 19

Deaths: 160

New Cases Among Children

0-5: 6

6-11: 9

12-18: 10

Statewide Daily Cases Reported

May 4, 2021 – 981 (last day we kept data earlier this year)

August 16, 2021 – 3378 (day we resumed keeping data)

August 17, 2021 – 3575

August 18, 2021 – 5256

August 19, 2021 – 7020

August 20, 2021 – 6631

August 23, 2021 – 5184

FREE TESTING is available at the Caldwell County Health Department. Call 828-426-8400 to schedule a same-day appointment. For information about other testing providers, visit the NC DHHS Test Site Finder.

To schedule a FREE COVID VACCINE appointment, call 828-426-8400, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

** SAME DAY appointments may be available**

5 Things To Know About the Delta Variant

www.yalemedicine.org/news/5-things-to-know-delta-variant-covid

1. Delta is more contagious than the other virus strains.

2. Unvaccinated people are at risk.

3. Delta could lead to ‘hyperlocal outbreaks.’

4. There is still more to learn about Delta.

5. Vaccination is the best protection against Delta.

“The predominant COVID-19 strain has put the focus back on prevention.”

“The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates.”