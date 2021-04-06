COVID-19 Update (April 6, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (April 6, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

As the state extends eligibility for COVID vaccines to all North Carolinians age 16 and older, eight locations in Caldwell County now offer the vaccine.

Vaccination sites now include: Caldwell County Health Department, Caldwell UNC Health Care, Ingles Pharmacy, Medical Arts Pharmacy, Walgreens Hudson, Walgreens Lenoir, Walmart Lenoir, and Walmart Neighborhood Market in Hudson.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about appointments at other locations, visit vaccinefinder.org or myspot.nc.gov.

When locating a vaccine provider, keep in mind the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older.

Approximately 23% of residents have been partially vaccinated according to NCDHHS; however, the virus continues to impact the county.

Two COVID-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 142. One patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, and the other was between the ages of 65 and 74. Both were hospitalized, and one was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Anyone who needs to be tested for COVID can contact the Health Department at 828-426-8520 to schedule a same-day testing appointment. Testing at the Health Department is free.

On Monday, April 12, FEMA will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance through a dedicated call center. Anyone who had COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020 can call 844-684-6333 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time. More information can also be found at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

For daily updates, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard.

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 04-06-2021)

2.8%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 19,163

Second Doses Administered: 15,034

Percentage First Doses: 23.3%

Percentage Second Doses: 18.3%

As of April 6, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates