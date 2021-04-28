COVID-19 Update (April 27, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (April 27, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

(click on graphic above to view larger image)

COVID cases in Caldwell County have increased slightly over the previous two weeks. During the week of April 11, 81 cases were reported. Last week, 82 cases were reported. February was the last time the count had more cases reported in a week.

The county also tracks the average number of daily cases. In March, the average daily cases was 12.96; so far in April, that number has increases to 15.5. However, it remains well below the 31.14 cases reported daily in February.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We encourage everyone 16 and older to get take their COVID vaccination.”

The Caldwell County Health Department is currently offering .o schedule a vaccine appointment with the Health Department, call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about appointments at other locations, visit vaccinefinder.org or myspot.nc.gov.

When locating a vaccine provider, keep in mind the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older, while Moderna is approved for adults 18 and older.

The Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing. Anyone who needs to be tested for COVID can contact the Health Department at 828-426-8520 to schedule a same-day testing appointment. Testing at the Health Department is free.

For daily updates, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard.