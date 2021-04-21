COVID-19 Update (April 20, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (April 20, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Caldwell County Health Department has first-dose vaccine appointments available this week. Currently, the department has Moderna in stock.

“We encourage everyone 16 and older to get vaccinated,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “It’s an easy way to help protect yourself, your family, and your friends.”

The Health Department asks people to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about appointments at other locations, visit vaccinefinder.org or myspot.nc.gov.

When locating a vaccine provider, keep in mind the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older, while Moderna is approved for adults 18 and older.

Approximately 27.1% of Caldwell County residents have been at least partially vaccinated, according to NCDHHS; however, the virus continues to impact the county. Since last Tuesday, three deaths and 85 cases have been reported.

Anyone who needs to be tested for COVID can contact the Health Department at 828-426-8520 to schedule a same-day testing appointment. Testing at the Health Department is free.

For daily updates, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard.