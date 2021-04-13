COVID-19 Update (April 13, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (April 13, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Following recommendations from the FDA and CDC, NCDHHS has paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine until more information becomes available. While the Caldwell County Health Department has not administered the J&J vaccine, other providers in the community have given it.

According to the CDC, “People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.”

Providers will continue administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Anyone who has an appointment to receive either of these vaccines should keep their appointment. People who have an appointment for a J&J vaccine need to reschedule their appointment.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about appointments at other locations, visit vaccinefinder.org or myspot.nc.gov.

When locating a vaccine provider, keep in mind the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older, while Moderna is approved for adults 18 and older.

Approximately 24.4% of Caldwell County residents have been at least partially vaccinated according to NCDHHS; however, the virus continues to impact the county. Since last Tuesday, 53 cases have been reported.

Anyone who needs to be tested for COVID can contact the Health Department at 828-426-8520 to schedule a same-day testing appointment. Testing at the Health Department is free.

For daily updates, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard.

To see the complete statement about Johnson & Johnson vaccine from NCDHSS, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/statement-ncdhhs-fda-and-cdc-paused-administration-johnson-johnson-vaccine. For the complete statement from the CDC, visit www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html.