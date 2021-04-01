COVID-19 Update #306 (April 1, 2021)
LENOIR, NC (April 1, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Updated 4-01-2021 at 4:30 p.m.
*This is the number of tests conducted by Caldwell UNC, the Health Department, and other reporting providers. Not all providers report the number of tests conducted to the Health Department.
**This is the number of negative tests reported to the Health Department. Not all providers report negative tests to the Health Department.
Daily Infections Projection
Updated April 1, 2021
By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
Caldwell County Positivity Rate
(as of 04-01-2021)
2.9%
Vaccinations
Caldwell County
First Doses Administered: 18,849
Second Doses Administered: 14,189
Percentage First Doses: 22.9%
Percentage Second Doses: 17.3%
As of April 1, 2021
(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department
and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)
COVID-19 Related Information and News
When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated
Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines
About Variants of the Virus that Causes COVID-19
Total Flu Deaths in NC
(09-29-2019 to 05-16-2020) 186
(09-27-2020 to 05-08-2021) 6
flu.ncdhhs.gov/data.htm
Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine
7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines
Now Eligibile for Vaccination: Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness
Next Group: Everyone
To schedule a COVID vaccine appointment,
call 828-426-8486, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
People already on our waiting list will receive first priority for appointments.
For more information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org. To learn more about vaccination at the Walgreens Hudson or Lenoir locations, visit their website.
Visit findmygroup.nc.gov to help you determine which group you are in.
Group 1: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents (Active Group)
Group 2: Adults 65 years and older (Active Group)
Group 3: Frontline essential workers (Active Group)
Group 4: Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness
Group 5: Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination
Dr. John Campbell
Provides daily COVID-19 updates