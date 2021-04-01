COVID-19 Update #306 (April 1, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (April 1, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Updated 4-01-2021 at 4:30 p.m.

*This is the number of tests conducted by Caldwell UNC, the Health Department, and other reporting providers. Not all providers report the number of tests conducted to the Health Department.

**This is the number of negative tests reported to the Health Department. Not all providers report negative tests to the Health Department.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated April 1, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 04-01-2021)

2.9%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 18,849

Second Doses Administered: 14,189

Percentage First Doses: 22.9%

Percentage Second Doses: 17.3%

As of April 1, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines

About Variants of the Virus that Causes COVID-19

Total Flu Deaths in NC

(09-29-2019 to 05-16-2020) 186

(09-27-2020 to 05-08-2021) 6

flu.ncdhhs.gov/data.htm

CDC Guide to Masks

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Now Eligibile for Vaccination: Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness

Next Group: Everyone

To schedule a COVID vaccine appointment,

call 828-426-8486, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

People already on our waiting list will receive first priority for appointments.

For more information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org. To learn more about vaccination at the Walgreens Hudson or Lenoir locations, visit their website.

Visit findmygroup.nc.gov to help you determine which group you are in.

Group 1: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents (Active Group)

Group 2: Adults 65 years and older (Active Group)

Group 3: Frontline essential workers (Active Group)

Group 4: Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness

Group 5: Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates