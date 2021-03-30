COVID-19 Update #304 (March 30, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 30, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

COVID cases in Caldwell County continue to remain relatively low, and the county’s overall positivity rate is lower than the state rate.

On March 2, 33 cases were reported, since then the highest number of cases reported in a single day was 21 with a daily average for March of 13.09. The last time the county experienced a lower average daily case count was September when the county reported an average of 10.80 cases per day.

The county’s positivity rate is 3.6% slightly below the state rate of 6.2%, according to NC DHHS.

Over 31,500 vaccines have been administered in the county, resulting in 22.2% of the population being partially vaccinated and 16.2% fully vaccinated.

Beginning on March 31, additional essential workers and people living in other congregate settings such as student dormitories will be eligible for vaccination. Essential workers include frontline workers who do not have to in person for work and those in a range of sectors such as construction, energy, financial services, public works and others as categorized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. All North Carolinian adults will be eligible to be vaccinated beginning on April 7.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to providing vaccines, the Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing. To schedule a same-day testing appointment, call 828-426-8520.

Beginning today (03-30-2021), Caldwell County will only send news releases once per week on Tuesdays.

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-30-2021)

3.6%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 18,253

Second Doses Administered: 13,313

Percentage First Doses: 22.2%

Percentage Second Doses: 16.2%

As of March 30, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

