COVID-19 Update #303 (March 29, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 29, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Monday, March 29, 2021.

Updated 3-29-2021 at 3:55 p.m.

*This is the number of tests conducted by Caldwell UNC, the Health Department, and other reporting providers. Not all providers report the number of tests conducted to the Health Department.

**This is the number of negative tests reported to the Health Department. Not all providers report negative tests to the Health Department.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated March 25, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-29-2021)

3.7%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 18,043

Second Doses Administered: 13,238

Percentage First Doses: 22.0%

Percentage Second Doses: 16.1%

As of March 29, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines

About Variants of the Virus that Causes COVID-19

Total Flu Deaths in NC

(09-29-2019 to 05-16-2020) 186

(09-27-2020 to 05-08-2021) 6

flu.ncdhhs.gov/data.htm

CDC Guide to Masks

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

Find My Vaccine Group

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates