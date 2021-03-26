COVID-19 Update #302 (March 26, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 26, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Friday, March 26, 2021.

In early April, FEMA will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020, for deaths related to coronavirus to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

This assistance, which is specifically for funeral services and interment or cremation, is limited to a maximum amount of $9,000 per funeral. To learn more, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 and click on the “Funeral Assistance” link.

Since Tuesday, 41 cases have been reported in Caldwell County. Cases have trended lower in March than previous months. So far this month, 281 cases have been reported, compared to 685 in February, 2,112 in January, 2,289 in December, 954 in November, and 902 in October.

Over 30,000 vaccines have been administered in the county, resulting in 21.2% of the population being partially vaccinated and 15.5% fully vaccinated, according to NC DHHS.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to providing vaccines, the Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing. To schedule a same-day testing appointment, call 828-426-8520.

For daily updates, visit here.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 03-26-2021

Daily Infections Projection

Updated March 25, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-26-2021)

3.8%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 17,411

Second Doses Administered: 12,726

Percentage First Doses: 21.2%

Percentage Second Doses: 15.5%

As of March 26, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

