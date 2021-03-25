COVID-19 Update #301 (March 25, 2021)
LENOIR, NC (March 25, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Updated 3-25-2021 at 4:30 p.m.
*This is the number of tests conducted by Caldwell UNC, the Health Department, and other reporting providers. Not all providers report the number of tests conducted to the Health Department.
**This is the number of negative tests reported to the Health Department. Not all providers report negative tests to the Health Department.
Daily Infections Projection
Updated March 25, 2021
By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
Caldwell County Positivity Rate
(as of 03-25-2021)
4.1%
Vaccinations
Caldwell County
First Doses Administered: 17,009
Second Doses Administered: 12,444
Percentage First Doses: 20.7%
Percentage Second Doses: 15.1%
As of March 25, 2021
(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department
and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)
COVID-19 Related Information and News
When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated
Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines
About Variants of the Virus that Causes COVID-19
Total Flu Deaths in NC
(09-29-2019 to 05-16-2020) 186
(09-27-2020 to 05-08-2021) 6
flu.ncdhhs.gov/data.htm
Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine
7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines
The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.
