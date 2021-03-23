COVID-19 Update #299 (March 23, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 23, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The Caldwell County Health Department has experienced delays in the rollout of the online vaccine appointment scheduler, which was expected to be available on Monday.

“We are working closely with the state to get the scheduler up and running as quickly as possible,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

As soon as the scheduler is live, a link will be posted on the health department and county Facebook pages as well as on the COVID website. People can call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

To date, 28,623 vaccines have been administered in Caldwell County. More than 16,700 people are partially vaccinated, and 11,903 are fully vaccinated.

Although 20.3% of people in the county are at least partially vaccinated, the county is still experiencing the impact of COVID.

Two deaths were reported today. One patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, and other was between was between the ages of 25 and 49. Both patients were hospitalized and reported to have underlying health conditions.

Since Friday, 22 new cases have been reported. The positivity rate stands at 3.7%, lower than the state rate of 6.3%.

In addition to providing vaccines, the Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing. To schedule a same-day testing appointment, call 828-426-8520.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 03-23-2021

Daily Infections Projection

Updated March 17, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-23-2021)

4.0%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 16,720

Second Doses Administered: 11,903

Percentage First Doses: 20.3%

Percentage Second Doses: 14.5%

As of March 23, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

Total Flu Deaths in NC

(09-29-2019 to 05-16-2020) 186

(09-27-2020 to 05-08-2021) 6

flu.ncdhhs.gov/data.htm

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

