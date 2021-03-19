COVID-19 Update #297 (March 19, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 19, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Friday, March 19, 2021.

(click on graphic above to view larger image)

On Monday, the Caldwell County Health Department will begin using the state’s vaccine appointment scheduler, allowing people to schedule their vaccine appointments online.

This week staff has been working to schedule appointments with people currently on the department’s waiting list.

“Our goal is to make sure people who signed up for the waiting list get appointments scheduled before we roll out the appointment scheduler,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

People without computer access can call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

To date, 27,653 vaccines have been administered in Caldwell County. More than 16,200 people are partially vaccinated, and 11,390 are fully vaccinated.

In addition to providing vaccines, the Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing. To schedule a same-day testing appointment, call 828-426-8520.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated March 11, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-19-2021)

4.2%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 16,263

Second Doses Administered: 11,390

Percentage First Doses: 19.8%

Percentage Second Doses: 13.9%

As of March 19, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

