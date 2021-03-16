COVID-19 Update #294 (March 16, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 16, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The number of people vaccinated in Caldwell County continues to increase. As of today, 26,100 vaccines have been administered in the county.

According to NCDHHS, 18.9% people in Caldwell County are partially vaccinated, just slightly lower than the state rate of 19.9%. Caldwell County ranks second in the Unifour area for the percentage of people partially vaccinated. Burke leads the area with 19.3% people partially vaccinated, 18.7% in Alexander, and 18.2% in Catawba County.

The state recently introduced an appointment scheduler as part of its vaccine software update. The scheduler will allow individuals to schedule their vaccine appointments online. Caldwell County plans to implement the scheduler on Monday after staff works through the waiting list. People without computer access can call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about vaccination through Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487. Information about scheduling an appointment at Walgreens can be found on their website.

The number of cases reported daily continues to remain low. Fewer than 20 cases have been reported daily for the past 10 days. Three outbreaks remain open in the county, and the cluster associated with South Caldwell’s Football team has been closed.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 03-16-2021

Daily Infections Projection

Updated March 11, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-16-2021)

3.8%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 15,502

Second Doses Administered: 10,598

Percentage First Doses: 18.9%

Percentage Second Doses: 12.9%

As of March 16, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

