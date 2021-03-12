COVID-19 Update #292 (March 12, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 12, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Friday, March 12, 2021.

Reported COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County continue to decrease as the number of people vaccinated increases.

For the first time since June, no new cases were reported. The county also saw the lowest weekly total of cases since September. This week a total of 39 cases were reported. So far this month, the county is averaging 14.10 cases per day, compared to 31.14 in February, 84.48 in January, 88.04 in December, and 39.75 in November. The positivity rate also remains low. Today, NCDHHS reported the county’s positivity rate is 4.3%, slightly higher than the overall state rate of 3.7%.

The number of vaccines administered continues to rise. In Caldwell County, 24,730 doses of vaccine have been given. The state reports 14,548 people are partially vaccinated and 10,182 fully vaccinated.

Caldwell County Health Department, Caldwell UNC Health Care, and Walgreens Hudson and Lenoir locations all offer the vaccine. The Health Department has a waiting list for appointments. To be added to the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about vaccination through Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487. Information about scheduling an appointment at Walgreens can be found on their website.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated March 6, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-12-2021)

4.3%

Vaccinations

Governor Cooper Announces People With High-Risk Medical Condition In Group 4 Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning March 17

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 14,548

Second Doses Administered: 10,182

Percentage First Doses: 17.7%

Percentage Second Doses: 12.4%

As of March 12, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

