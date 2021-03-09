COVID-19 Update #289 (March 9, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (March 9, 2021) — Here is the COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Updated 3-9-2021 at 4:15 p.m.

*This is the number of tests conducted by Caldwell UNC, the Health Department, and other reporting providers. Not all providers report the number of tests conducted to the Health Department.

**This is the number of negative tests reported to the Health Department. Not all providers report negative tests to the Health Department.

Caldwell County learned of its 138th COVID-19-related death. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, hospitalized, and reported to have underlying health conditions.

With more than 8,300 patients now counted as recovered, the active case count stands at 322, the fewest active cases since mid-July.

In Caldwell County, 23,515 doses of vaccines have been administered. More than 13,700 people are partially vaccinated, and 9,802 are fully vaccinated.

The Caldwell County Health Department has finished administering first doses of vaccine to Caldwell County Schools and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute personnel. The Health Department continues to follow state vaccination guidelines as they work through their waiting list. To be added to the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine is also offered through Caldwell UNC Health Care and Walgreens Hudson and Lenoir locations. To learn more about vaccination through Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487. Information about scheduling an appointment at Walgreens can be found on their website.

For daily updates visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated March 6, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-09-2021)

6.1%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 13,713

Second Doses Administered: 9,802

Percentage First Doses: 16.70%

Percentage Second Doses: 11.90%

As of March 9, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates