Convicted Felon Arrested after chase with Deputies

LENOIR, NC (November 5, 2021) — On November 2, 2021, a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle being operated by William Cornelius Gibbs Jr. for a registration violation. Gibbs failed to stop for the Deputy and a vehicle chase ensued. Gibbs eventually stopped his vehicle and fled into a wooded area on foot near Tablerock Road in Lenoir. During the foot pursuit, Gibbs was observed discarding a .25 caliber pistol and a bag containing approximately 26 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be Fentanyl. Gibbs was eventually taken into custody by Deputies on the back deck of a nearby residence.

Officers from the City of Lenoir Police Department, U.S. Probation/ Parole and the N.C. Highway Patrol assisted in the apprehension of Gibbs.

Shortly after the apprehension, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E Unit, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Lenoir Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at Gibbs residence.

The residence located at 134 Northwood Place in Lenoir was searched and three firearms with ammunition were located and seized. The firearms included a semi-automatic rifle, bolt action rifle and a semi-automatic handgun.

Gibbs who is currently on Federal Probation for prior convictions was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Speeding to Elude Arrest. More charges are pending.

“All agencies chipped in and put together a great arrest. That’s one less Felon terrorizing our County.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

